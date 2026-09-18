Police: Impairment suspected in death of 80-year-old man hit by car in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police suspect impairment may have been a factor in a collision that killed an 80-year-old pedestrian in east Las Vegas early Friday morning.

According to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the driver was identified as 38-year-old Jessica Cortez.

Police say Cortez was behind the wheel of a 2017 Nissan Titan pickup truck when, at 5:17 a.m., the truck hit the 80-year-old man on East Cedar Avenue, west of Eastern Avenue.

[RAW VIDEO] A traffic camera shows police investigating the collision on Friday morning:

Police: Impairment suspected in death of 80-year-old hit by car in east valley

The man was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk when he "crossed into the travel path of the Nissan," investigators stated. He was taken to University Medical Center, where police say he died from his injuries. As of this report, he was not publicly identified.

Police say Cortez remained on scene and showed signs of impairment.

The pedestrian's death will be counted as the 86th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2026. Police say the incident remains under investigation.

This is at least the third pedestrian to be killed on Las Vegas roads since Monday.

On Wednesday morning, Henderson police say they arrested a driver who showed signs of impairment after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Boulder Highway, near Magic Way.

Monday morning, police investigated a hit-and-run crash where a pedestrian was killed in the area of Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue. Police say the driver later turned himself in and was booked into jail for failing to stop at the scene of crash involving death or personal injury.