NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police recently wrapped up a month-long campaign targeting distracted drivers, pulling over 188 drivers, issuing 167 citations, making three arrests and giving 63 warnings.

Officers also educated 24 drivers and logged 95 overtime hours as part of the effort to reduce distracted driving. Police targeted behaviors, including drivers using their phones and failing to pay attention to the road.

Jhovani Carrillo follows up with North Las Vegas police to see the impact of their campaign targeting distracted drivers:

North Las Vegas police wrap up distracted driving crackdown on city streets

Renee Smith, a local resident who frequently rides as a passenger, said she sees distracted drivers "always."

"Yes, and we've had numerous accidents just close by where we live," Smith said.

Campaigns like these contributed to a 40% drop in traffic fatalities in North Las Vegas last year, police said previously.

"Those are a huge contributing factor to the safety on our roadways," said Sgt. Ben Ferrell.

Smith said she believes enforcement changes driver behavior.

"Lots of people, if they get caught doing something once, they are not going to do it again, so everything that we can do to encourage people to do the right thing, especially in a vehicle, is vital," Smith said.

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