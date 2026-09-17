Driver arrested on DUI charges after pedestrian killed on Boulder Highway

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment after hitting and killing a pedestrian early Wednesday morning, the Henderson Police Department says.
Police say the crash was reported at 1:02 a.m. near the intersection of Boulder Highway and Magic Way.
Investigators found the driver of a Chevrolet Malibu had crashed into a pedestrian, police say, causing fatal injuries.
The driver has since been identified as 36-year-old Monica Blurton, who police say remained at the scene of the crash and failed a field sobriety test. Blurton was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on DUI charges.
As of this report, the pedestrian has not been publicly identified.
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