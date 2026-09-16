CCSD police arrest teacher on child abuse, neglect and battery charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of an elementary school teacher earlier this month on child abuse/neglect and battery charges.

CCSD police said Dina Fenella, 54, was arrested on Sept. 1 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.

According to police, the arrest is in connection with an investigation started at Rex Bell Elementary School in August, where she was last assigned as a teacher. Police said she was initially issued a citation, but charges were later amended, leading to her arrest.

Fanella has been with the district since 2006, according to CCSD police. She will be placed on paid leave.

This is the second arrest of a teacher that Channel 13 has reported on in recent months.

In August, 63-year-old Marianna Wynn, a teacher at Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School, was arrested for battery.

Through an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, Wynn was seen on video surveillance grabbing two different students by the back of their shirts, "forcibly dragging" one, police said.