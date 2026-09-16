Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Henderson

HENDERSON, Nv. — Police in Henderson are investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead.
It happened just after 1am at Boulder Highway and Magic Way.
That's where an alleged impaired driver hit a person, killing them.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Names of the driver and pedestrian were not released.
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