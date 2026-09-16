Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Driver arrested for suspicion of DUI after hitting, killing pedestrian in Henderson

Mothers Against Drunk Driving said placing passive drunk driving prevention technology into vehicles could potentially save 10,000 lives a year.
Scripps National
Mothers Against Drunk Driving said placing passive drunk driving prevention technology into vehicles could potentially save 10,000 lives a year.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving said placing passive drunk driving prevention technology into vehicles could potentially save 10,000 lives a year.
Posted

HENDERSON, Nv. — Police in Henderson are investigating an overnight crash that left a pedestrian dead.

It happened just after 1am at Boulder Highway and Magic Way.

That's where an alleged impaired driver hit a person, killing them.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Names of the driver and pedestrian were not released.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with Channel 13