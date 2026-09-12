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LVMPD: One hospitalized following reports of shooting in Sunrise Manor

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, generic file
KTNV
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, LVMPD, generic file
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about an incident in Sunrise Manor this evening.

According to LVMPD, officers responded to reports of an individual who had been shot near Owens Avenue and Mt. Hood Street.

A person was found and taken to a nearby hospital in "unknown condition," Metro shared.

Police are investigating this incident at this time. Avoid the area.

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