Police pursuit after armed robbery ends with crash on Interstate 11 near Tropicana Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect ended in a crash on Interstate 11 Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Police say they were initially investigating reports of a robbery with a deadly weapon just after 11 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Hollywood Boulevard, south of Charleston Boulevard.
"The suspects left the area in a vehicle that was quickly located using ALPR (Automated License Plate Reader) cameras," and LVMPD spokesperson said.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle, police say the driver fled and a pursuit was authorized. The vehicle was then involved in a single-car collision on Interstate 11 near Tropicana Avenue, and two people got out of the car and ran away.
Police pursued the pair on foot, and both of them were taken into custody, officials said.
"There will be lane restrictions during the investigation," the LVMPD spokesperson wrote.
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