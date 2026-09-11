DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence in downtown Las Vegas after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning of a heavy police presence in downtown Las Vegas on Friday morning amid officers' search for a gunman.
Police say a shooting was reported in the area of Fremont and 9th streets, and one person with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.
As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, a suspect hadn't been apprehended, and police said their investigation was ongoing.
"Please avoid the area due to a large police presence," and LVMPD spokesperson wrote.
This is a developing story.
-
Police pursuit after armed robbery ends with crash on I-11 near Tropicana AvenueA police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect ended in a crash on Interstate 11 Friday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
LVMPD officer & wife released from jail after arrests in alleged fraud schemeA Las Vegas police officer and his wife will be released from jail after their arrests in connection with an alleged commercial fraud scheme.
Tattoo artist arrested for sexual assault and kidnappingThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Souriyadeth Markthepharack, a tattoo artist, on Aug. 27 after investigating a sexual assault incident involving two teenage girls. Channel 13 obtained an arrest report from LVMPD to learn more. According to an interview with the victims, they knew Markthepharack as the father of a male one of the girls said she was involved with. They said they were told to contact Markthepharack whenever they wanted free tattoos.
Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of theft, burglary and perjuryA Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on multiple charges. According to LVMPD, Antonio Chavez, 28, is charged with theft ($25K - $100K), four counts of burglary of a business and perjury.