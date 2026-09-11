DEVELOPING: Heavy police presence in downtown Las Vegas after shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning of a heavy police presence in downtown Las Vegas on Friday morning amid officers' search for a gunman.

Police say a shooting was reported in the area of Fremont and 9th streets, and one person with an apparent gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

As of 12:30 p.m. Friday, a suspect hadn't been apprehended, and police said their investigation was ongoing.

"Please avoid the area due to a large police presence," and LVMPD spokesperson wrote.

This is a developing story.