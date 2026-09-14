Police: Home invasion suspect followed obituaries, burgled Henderson homes of the recently deceased

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man is jailed in Henderson after his arrest on suspicion of stealing items from the homes of elderly residents who had recently passed away, according to documents obtained by Channel 13.

Arrest records allege Shawn James Baird followed a Facebook page that posts obituaries in the Las Vegas area and used it to identify potential targets for theft.

According to a Henderson Police Department investigator's report, Baird and several co-conspirators are believed to be responsible for the theft of at least $300,000 in collectible coins from one recently-deceased man's home, and for at least two additional break-ins.

During another burglary, police say Baird and another man stole thousands of dollars of sports memorabilia, jewelry, designer sunglasses and purses, and the keys to a Dodge Charger from the home of a woman who had passed away a few days earlier.

Security cameras inside the home captured the pair on video, and facial recognition technology was used in part to identify Baird as a suspect, police stated in their report.

According to police, Baird was also seen on video attempting to sell collectible coins that were taken from another man's home, but he left after the owner of the store recognized the coins and questioned him about them.

Police also arrested a woman, Yolanda Marie Gonzalez, who they say was seen on video entering the coin store with Baird.

In their report, police note that Baird has prior criminal cases for charges that include burglary, possession of stolen property and grand larceny.

Baird and Gonzalez were booked into jail for multiple charges, including home invasion, burglary and grand larceny. They are both expected in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.