CCSD elementary teacher seen 'forcibly grabbing' student, leading to battery arrest, report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County School District elementary teacher has been placed on paid leave after her arrest by the district's police department for battery on a protected person.

According to CCSDPD, the arrest of Marianna Wynn, 63, comes after an investigation that began Friday at Ruben P. Diaz Elementary School, where Wynn was last assigned.

Through an arrest report recently obtained by Channel 13, Wynn was seen on video surveillance grabbing two different students by the back of their shirts, "forcibly dragging" one, police said.

Multiple incidents with Wynn and that student were captured by surveillance video and shown to police, according to the report. That student is diagnosed with autism and Down syndrome, per CCSD records and confirmed by the student's guardian, police said.

When the student's guardian was made aware of the incidents, she told police she wanted charges pressed against Wynn.

CCSDPD said Wynn has been with the district since July 2024.