Three people found shot in neighborhood near UNLV, police say: Two dead, one hospitalized

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An investigation is underway in east Las Vegas after three people were found shot inside a resident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
DEVELOPING: Take a live look at the area amid the ongoing investigation
LVMPD says officers responded just before 10 a.m. to the 1600 block of East Rochelle Avenue, in a neighborhood near Maryland Parkway and UNLV.
Inside the home, police found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say a third individual was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives are assuming the investigation, and officials are expected to provide a media briefing later Wednesday.
This is a developing story.
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