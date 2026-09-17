Clark County elementary school teacher accused of abusing students with autism

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — We're learning more about a Clark County elementary school teacher arrested for assaulting two students last month.
Dina Fanella, 54, is accused of pushing one student at Rex Bell Elementary School, causing him to fall and cut his head on a table.
The very next day, Fanella allegedly slapped the hand of another student.
Both victims are reportedly autistic and nonverbal.
According to a police report, Fanella told her aid that she would lose her job if the incident were reported.
During an interview with detectives, Fanella explained the one child who hit his head had grabbed her hand when she stood up to walk away from the table.
She claims to have shaken her hand free at which point the student ran away and later tripped causing his head to hit the table.
The police report notes that the student's cut was about one-inch in size with the school nurse describing the wound as oozing blood.
As for the second student whose hand was hit, Fanella denied the allegations altogether telling investigators she frequently needs to guide their hand away from things but without having to use any force.
Fanella has since been placed on paid leave. She's been employed with the district since 2006.
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