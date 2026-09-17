LVMPD details driver's voluntary surrender after hit-and-run killed pedestrian

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Nellis Boulevard on Monday.

Channel 13 shared with you on Tuesday that Broderick Brunlinger was booked into jail for failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Local News Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in east Las Vegas KTNV Staff

According to an arrest report obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a man later identified as Daniel Wetzel was crossing outside of a marked crosswalk on Nellis Boulevard near Stewart Avenue when he was struck and killed by a traveling vehicle.

Investigators were able to recover debris from a Genesis GV60, and surveillance footage from a nearby business showing Wetzel jaywalking in the area.

The following day, Brunlinger turned himself in voluntarily at LVMPD's Downtown Area Command. Metro shared that Brunlinger said he hit something while driving his 2023 Genesis GV60.

The report stated that Brunlinger initially believed he'd hit a cyclist, causing him to circle back and check the area. Upon not seeing anyone on the road, he assumed whoever he had hit had fled.

On Tuesday, Brunlinger saw coverage of the fatal crash on the news. When he realized it was the same collision he was involved in, he made the decision to turn himself in.

Police would later find contact damage on Brunlinger's car.

Metro determined that he had "violated Nevada Revised Statute 484E.010 — Duty to stop at scene of crash involving death or personal injury."

During his initial court appearance today, Brunlinger's bail was set at $100,00. He will reappear in court on Sept. 21 at 8 a.m.