Driver arrested after hit-and-run crash kills pedestrian in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is now jailed in connection with a Monday night hit-and-run crash in east Las Vegas.

Clark County Detention Center records show Broderick Brunlinger was booked into jail Tuesday for failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death or substantial bodily harm.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department had initially put out a call to the public for help locating the driver responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Nellis Boulevard on Monday night.

Police said the 44-year-old man was struck south of Stewart Avenue at approximately 8:47 p.m.

Police noted the man was crossing the street outside of a marked or implied crosswalk when he was hit by a 2022-26 Genesis GV60.

LVMPD The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shared images of a Genesis GV60 SUV in an effort to help locate a driver who hit and killed a man on Nellis Boulevard on Monday, Sept. 14, 2026.

The driver of the SUV did not stop after hitting the man and continued southbound on Nellis Boulevard, police said.

"The pedestrian sustained mortal injuries and was pronounce deceased at the scene," according to police.

Police also noted that the SUV would likely have damage to its right front side.

Jail records show Brunlinger is due for an initial appearance in court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

