Let's Talk: Connect with Channel 13 at Paseo Verde Library

(KTNV) — Your voice matters, and we want to hear from you. Just ahead of the first day of school, you'll have the chance to share your concerns with us directly.

Meet members of the Channel 13 team at Paseo Verde Library in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 7, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

While you're there, you can check out the two-day book sale.

Henderson Libraries works to serve the Henderson community, and this event is a great opportunity to browse thousands of gently used books, movies, music, and more at affordable prices.

Every purchase helps support library programs, events, and services that bring our community together.

So come talk with us to share your thoughts and concerns, and we'll work to find answers for you.

If you aren't able to come see us in person, you can always reach out to us online by clicking on the banner below: