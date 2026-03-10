Suspect in killing of Las Vegas woman and toddler confesses to double homicide, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and toddler in Las Vegas has confessed to double homicide, according to the Ogden Police Department.

Police say that he confessed to double homicide during a follow-up interview conducted by Ogden detectives after he was arrested on local charges, including felony evading.

22-year-old Ziaire Ham was arrested by the Ogen Police Department and Utah Highway Patrol on Tuesday, March 3.

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the woman killed as 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson and the toddler as 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner, from Henderson.

A source close to the family tells us Robinson was the toddler's aunt.

A source says that just before the shooting, Robinson, the toddler, the toddler's mother, and another woman were traveling in a small "caravan," driving behind another car.

According to the source, police pulled over the car they were following, which they said was the same vehicle Las Vegas police identified as having stopped during a "routine" traffic stop just before officers responded to the deadly shooting.

During that traffic stop, the car Robinson and the toddler were in was parked "around the corner," the source told Channel 13.

The driver of that car and the toddler's mother then got out and walked toward the vehicle police had pulled over— leaving Robinson and the child inside the car, Channel 13 was told. Moments later, Robinson and the 1-year-old were shot and killed.

Officers responding to the traffic stop rushed to the scene and found Robinson and the toddler inside the car, which had been shot at several times, police said.

