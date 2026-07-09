U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada makes 134 arrests in second quarter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 9, the U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada Violent Offender Task Force announced that 134 fugitives were arrested in their second quarter.

The fugitives' offenses for this quarter included:



Homicide (4)

Robbery (5)

Aggravated assault (10)

Burglary (6)

Drug offenses (22)

Escape (3)

Firearm offenses (23)

Sex offenses (25)

The U.S. Marshals Service in Nevada also recovered seven children safely during this time.

One of the notable arrests listed in their report was that of David Vander Meer, a former Las Vegas pastor and counselor at Somerset Academy wanted for murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of his wife, Bernadette Vander Meer.

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Vander Meer died ahead of his initial court appearance in his jail cell. An incident report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed that Vander Meer had "left a handwritten suicide letter and a handwritten will in his cell which has been photographed and impounded."