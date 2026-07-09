Canadian tourist accused of injuring flamingos pleads not guilty to animal cruelty charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Canadian tourist accused of injuring several flamingos on the Las Vegas Strip has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges.

On Tuesday, Mitchell Fairbarn appeared in court and entered that plea.

Fairbarn was arrested after video surveillance showed him allegedly grabbing a flamingo from the habitat at the Flamingo resort and casino just after 5 a.m. on March 4. Additional videos and photos also showed him choking a flamingo, authorities previously said.

"Fairbarn is seen laughing in the video and says 'I'm taking it home' as he walks back to his room, depicting a big 'Fairbarn' tattoo on his upper back," an arrest report reads in part.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly harming flamingos

Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly grabbing and injuring flamingos at Las Vegas hotel

When police spoke with Fairbarn, the arrest report said he told officers he entered the habitat because he saw a flamingo in distress. He stated he "popped" its wing back into place, despite various signs warning the public not to enter the habitat. Authorities stated that when he did that, he injured the bird's wing and ruptured its blood supply.

According to the arrest report, Fairbarn admitted to his action being "repulsive" and stated he "doesn't remember chasing the other flamingos around, due to his level of intoxication."

The flamingos involved in the incident have since recovered from their injuries.

As for Fairbarn, he's due back in court on Oct. 6.