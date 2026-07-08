Police seek additional victims after local coach arrested for 'sexually based crimes'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are seeking additional juvenile victims after a local coach was arrested for "sexually based crimes," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said Michael Nestor, 21, was arrested on June 29 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. According to police, the alleged crimes took place in Las Vegas.
LVMPD is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Nestor or anyone with additional information to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Police did not say what Nestor coached or who he worked for.
Nestor is one of a handful of coaches who have been arrested this year for sex crimes involving children in the Las Vegas area:
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Metro police officer arrested, charged with child abuse and batteryA Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested on the Fourth of July and faces multiple charges, according to LVMPD.
Report: Man stole over $64K from local Little League during his presidencySteve Prado is accused of theft and forgery while serving as president of the Central Little League of Las Vegas, according to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13.
Former NBA star Lamar Odom expected to enter plea deal in Las Vegas DUI caseFormer NBA star Lamar Odom is expected to enter a plea deal in a DUI case in Las Vegas
21-year-old driver in suspected DUI crash that killed 1 enters not guilty pleaMaria Gonsalez is accused of being impaired and driving at a high rate of speed when her Ford Mustang collided with a Nissan truck driven by 49-year-old Juan Santana-Savalza.