Police seek additional victims after local coach arrested for 'sexually based crimes'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are seeking additional juvenile victims after a local coach was arrested for "sexually based crimes," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said Michael Nestor, 21, was arrested on June 29 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for two counts of lewdness with a child under 14. According to police, the alleged crimes took place in Las Vegas.

LVMPD is asking anyone who may have been a victim of Nestor or anyone with additional information to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Police did not say what Nestor coached or who he worked for.

Nestor is one of a handful of coaches who have been arrested this year for sex crimes involving children in the Las Vegas area: