Victim tested positive for STI after reporting assault by dance coach, arrest report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning more about what led up to the arrest of a Las Vegas dance coach on sex charges involving a minor.

Gregory Chatman is facing two charges of sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and one charge of lewdness with a child under 14.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, we've learned Chatman was a dance coach who led a youth dance team called "Taste of the South."

According to the police arrest report, the victim was a member of a dance team called "Maximum Energy," with Chatman serving as his coach. The victim told police that Chatman added him on Instagram and later to his "close friends" list, where the victim saw inappropriate pictures of Chatman.

During a June 2025 lock-in at the dance studio, the victim reported that he went to McDonald's with Chatman and other team members. According to the report, Chatman showed the victim a hidden photo gallery containing naked photos while en route.

At McDonald's, the victim said Chatman followed him into the bathroom, where Chatman forced the victim to perform oral sex without consent, according to the arrest report.

Back at the lock-in, the victim reported that Chatman threatened team members with removal from performances if they left early, making the victim feel trapped.

According to the report, Chatman placed his mattress next to the victim's and forced him to touch his genitals. When the victim woke up alone with Chatman, he reported another sexual assault occurred in the studio office, which ended only when another coach arrived.

The victim disclosed the assault to family friends in April 2026, who helped gather evidence before the victim told his mother. She filed a police report and took him for a medical examination, where he tested positive for gonorrhea in his throat, according to the report.

Police interviews with the family friends revealed concerns about the team's pattern with male members, including at least one boy who didn't pay dues or uniform costs, and observations that boys typically didn't remain on the team long.