Jury selected for trial of former gang leader accused of ordering Tupac Shakur’s killing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jury of 6 men and 10 women was selected Thursday to hear the case against an ex-gang leader accused of orchestrating Tupac Shakur’s killing nearly 30 years ago in one of hip-hop’s most pivotal moments.
Opening statements at the murder trial in Las Vegas are expected to begin Monday.
Family members and fans of the legendary rapper have been waiting for decades to learn the truth behind the 1996 drive-by shooting that left Shakur dead at the height of his career.
Shakur was just 25 when he was shot near the Las Vegas Strip at a time when he was in the middle of a fierce battle for dominance in a music scene shaped by rival gangs.
Authorities three years ago charged Duane “Keffe D” Davis with murder, describing him as the “shot caller” who orchestrated the killing. Davis has pleaded not guilty and could be sentenced to life in prison if he’s convicted.
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Police investigating fatal shooting near Bonanza, Lamb in east valleyThe shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, according to LVMPD.
[GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING] Las Vegas police detail investigation into shooting that left two people dead, officer injuredAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas shares developments in the investigation of a police response in Spring Valley that ended with two people dead and an officer injured. Please note: This video contains graphic content that many may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Police: 'Innocent bystander' fatally shot while in car in east valleyA bystander died after being shot while in her car at an east valley intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police release graphic body camera footage from deadly domestic violence callAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas revealed new details about the ongoing investigation during a press conference on Wednesday that included graphic 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.