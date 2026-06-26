Las Vegas coach arrested on sex crimes charges, police believe there may be additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local coach has been arrested on sex crimes charges involving a minor, and authorities believe there could be additional victims.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 29-year-old Gregory Chatman on two charges of sexual assault with a child under the age of 14 and lewdness with a child under the age of 14.
Detectives are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Chatman, or anyone with additional information related to this investigation, to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
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Trial date set for suspect accused of fatally shooting woman and toddlerZiaire Ham is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Danaijha Robinson and 1-year-old Nhalani Hiner in a south valley neighborhood on Monday, March 2.
Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearanceWe're learning the Las Vegas man accused of killing his wife 20 years ago has died before his first appearance in court David Vander Meer, 49, was arrested on Monday for murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006. During court Thursday morning, it was confirmed that the defendant was deceased.
FULL COURT HEARING: Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearance, attorney saysDavid Vander Meer was facing murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006.
Judge: Man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearanceDavid Vander Meer was facing murder and insurance fraud charges for the death of Bernadette Vander Meer. She died after falling from Angels Landing in Zion National Park in August 2006.