Las Vegas coach arrested on sex crimes charges, police believe there may be additional victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local coach has been arrested on sex crimes charges involving a minor, and authorities believe there could be additional victims.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 29-year-old Gregory Chatman on two charges of sexual assault with a child under the age of 14 and lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Detectives are urging anyone who may have been a victim of Chatman, or anyone with additional information related to this investigation, to contact the Sexual Assault Detail at 702-828-3421.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.