Two dead, including a child, and officer hospitalized after overnight Spring Valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people, including a child, are dead, and an officer is in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Spring Valley Monday morning.

We have team coverage of this situation as it's developed Monday morning:

Two dead, officer hospitalized after overnight Spring Valley shooting

It happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pigeon Point Court, near the intersection of Peace Way, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Capt. Adam Seely, the situation started when a woman called police saying she was being chased around the residence by a man armed with a blowtorch who was trying to light her on fire. During the call, she also said she had been shot, police said.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Two dead, officer hospitalized after overnight Spring Valley shooting

When officers arrived and made entry into the home, the suspect fired at officers, Seely said. The officers returned fire and backed out of the home, and the incident became a barricade situation, according to authorities.

One officer was shot, and she was taken to UMC Hospital, where she is in stable condition.

SWAT responded to the scene, and when they made entry into the home, they found the suspect and a female juvenile, both with apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who made the call to police was able to get out of the home and is being treated for minor injuries, Seely said.

Guy Tannenbaum spoke to a neighbor, hearing his thoughts on something like this happening in his neighborhood

"Like, you never expect it to happen right in front of your, you know, in your safe place," said Jonathan Williams. "It's overwhelming. It realistically is overwhelming and it kind of, it kind of takes away from you feeling safe, realistically."

This is the 10th officer-involved shooting for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for 2026, and comes less than a week after the death of Officer Austin Abdelnabi.

Abdelnabi was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 4 while responding to calls of a man with a gun in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

WATCH | Early Monday morning, Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke outside of UMC Hospital and commented on how the department has been handling the past week:

FULL REMARKS: Sheriff Kevin McMahill speaks after second officer shot in line of duty in less than a week

Abdelnabi's funeral is set for later this week on Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m.

We expect to learn more about this incident in the coming days.