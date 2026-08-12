Innocent bystander fatally shot while in car at east valley intersection, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An innocent bystander died after being shot while in her car at an east valley intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said dispatch received a call around 3:16 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, where officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, said to be in her 50s, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to Lt. Monique Rodriguez with LVMPD, a man attempted to shoot another man at a bus stop nearby, but missed and struck the woman while in the driver's seat.

Rodriguez said a person of interest is in custody. No additional details about the suspect were provided.

WATCH LVMPD's preliminary press briefing on the incident: