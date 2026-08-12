Innocent bystander fatally shot while in car at east valley intersection, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An innocent bystander died after being shot while in her car at an east valley intersection, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said dispatch received a call around 3:16 p.m. about a shooting near the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, where officers found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman, said to be in her 50s, was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to Lt. Monique Rodriguez with LVMPD, a man attempted to shoot another man at a bus stop nearby, but missed and struck the woman while in the driver's seat.
Rodriguez said a person of interest is in custody. No additional details about the suspect were provided.
WATCH LVMPD's preliminary press briefing on the incident:
-
Police investigating fatal shooting near Bonanza, Lamb in east valleyThe shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, according to LVMPD.
[GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING] Las Vegas police detail investigation into shooting that left two people dead, officer injuredAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas shares developments in the investigation of a police response in Spring Valley that ended with two people dead and an officer injured. Please note: This video contains graphic content that many may find disturbing. Discretion is advised.
Police release graphic body camera footage from deadly domestic violence callAsst. Sheriff Fred Haas revealed new details about the ongoing investigation during a press conference on Wednesday that included graphic 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.
Woman arrested after admitting to intentionally setting Fred Mountain FireA woman was arrested after she allegedly admitted to intentionally setting the Fred Mountain Fire north of Reno, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.