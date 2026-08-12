Police to provide update on Spring Valley shooting that left 2 dead, officer injured

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is expected to provide an update Wednesday afternoon on a Spring Valley shooting that left two people dead, including a child, and an officer injured on Monday.

LVMPD said Assistant Sheriff Fred Haas will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m., which you will be able to watch live below:

Happening now

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pigeon Point Court, near the intersection of Peace Way.

According to Capt. Adam Seely, the situation started when a woman called police saying she was being chased around the residence by a man armed with a blowtorch who was trying to light her on fire. During the call, she also said she had been shot, police said.

When officers arrived and made entry into the home, the suspect fired at officers, Seely said. The officers returned fire and backed out of the home, and the incident became a barricade situation, according to authorities.

One officer was shot, and she was taken to UMC Hospital, where she was previously said to be in "stable condition." LVMPD later identified her as Officer Zaira Venegas-Hernandez, 36, who has been employed with the department since 2021.

LVMPD said Officer Venegas-Hernandez has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

SWAT responded to the scene, and when they made entry into the home, they found the suspect and a female juvenile with apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who made the call to police was able to get out of the home and was treated for minor injuries, Seely said.

We had team coverage of the situation as it developed Monday morning:

Two dead, officer hospitalized after overnight Spring Valley shooting

This was the 10th officer-involved shooting for LVMPD in 2026, and came less than a week after the death of Officer Austin Abdelnabi.

Abdelnabi was killed in the line of duty on Aug. 4 while responding to calls about a man with a gun in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.