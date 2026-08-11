Lasers aimed at Las Vegas police helicopters in separate incidents result in sentence, plea, indictments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man faces up to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to aiming a laser pointer at a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department helicopter, in one of multiple recent cases the U.S. Department of Justice has handled.

Daveon Lamar Horn aimed the beam of a laser pointer at and in the flight path of the aircraft on Sept. 24, 2025, according to court records. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 13.

In July, another Las Vegas man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for pointing a "high-power" laser at an LVMPD helicopter as it responded to a call in January 2025.

According to court documents, Sergio Octavio Sanchez aimed the green laser pointer at the aircraft multiple times, forcing the pilot to shield his eyes and divert from his assignment and flight path.

The DOJ announced on Aug. 3 that two other Las Vegas men were indicted for separate incidents earlier this year, both involving LVMPD helicopters.

James Bodie Moore III allegedly pointed a laser multiple times at the aircraft on April 10. Jason Lamars Lee is accused of aiming a laser pointer two times at the helicopter. Both men face up to five years in prison if convicted.

The DOJ warned of the dangers of pointing a laser at an aircraft, saying it can cause disorientation, temporary blindness or permanent vision problems, which could lead to a midair collision or other incident.

“Shining a laser at any aircraft, including a police helicopter, is a malicious, intentional act that can lead to danger not only to the pilot, crew, and passengers but to people on the ground,” said Christopher Delzotto, Special Agent in Charge for the FBI Las Vegas Office. “A laser beam directed at an aircraft is not a trivial offense - it can have deadly consequences. The FBI will continue to thoroughly investigate incidents involving lasers aimed at aircraft and pursue those responsible.”