LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We've learned that the investigation into a shooting in the south valley is now being taken over by LVMPD Homicide.

It happened around 4:06 a.m. in the area of Polaris and Rush, near Dean Martin and Cactus, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD Dispatch received calls reporting multiple gunshots in the area and a man lying in the roadway, according to Lt. Monique Rodriguez.

WATCH the full police briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Multiple gunshots reported in fatal south valley shooting, LVMPD investigating

When officers arrived, they found one person suffering an apparent gunshot wound, and that person was taken to an area hospital, according to authorities.

Despite life-saving measures, the 36-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is in the preliminary stages, but Rodriguez said it is likely the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact LVMPD Homicide or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.