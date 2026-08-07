LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department revealed more about the ongoing investigation into an officer's line-of-duty death during a briefing on Friday afternoon.

You can watch the full briefing here:

LVMPD shares details in investigation of shooting that left officer dead

Officer Austin Abdelnabi, 30, was killed while responding to a 911 call on August 4.

According to information from police, Abdelanbi was one of the officers who responded to a 911 call reporting a person with a gun in the area of Tropicana Avenue and Mountain Vista Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The armed man has since been identified as 21-year-old Angel Lucas Lindsey, who died during the encounter with LVMPD.

According to Sheriff Kevin McMahill, Abdelnabi was "ambushed" when he arrived in the area of Mountain Vista Street and the Interstate 11 overpass and Lindsey, "immediately shot at him" as he exited his patrol vehicle. Body-worn camera footage played during Friday's briefing showed Abdelnabi on the ground behind his patrol car.

Officer Enrique Molinet was identified as the other officer involved in the shooting. During Friday's briefing, Undersheriff Andrew Walsh played body-worn camera footage that showed the encounter between Molinet and Lindsey.

Walsh said Lindsey was struck in the chest and sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, and that both wounds were determined to be fatal.

WATCH | New details in investigation of shooting that left officer dead

WATCH: LVMPD shares details in investigation of shooting that left officer dead

First responders administered aid to Abdelnabi at the scene, and he was taken to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation revealed Lindsey's gunfire hit Abdelnabi eight times, including hits to his ballistics vest and body-worn camera, Walsh said.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said LVMPD had recorded prior interactions with Lindsey, but that none were criminal in nature. Walsh elaborated, noting that none of Lindsey's prior encounters with police had resulted in an arrest and that the prior complaints were "centered around mental health and well-being."

Abdelnabi had been with LVMPD since 2023 and was assigned to the department's Southeast Area Command. He is expected to be honored with a candlelight vigil on Friday night at Police Memorial Park.