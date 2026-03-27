Body camera video shows arrest of Boulder City football coach accused of misconduct with students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Newly obtained body camera video shows the moment Boulder City police arrested a high school football coach accused of inappropriate behavior involving students.

The video shows officers approaching 46-year-old Frank Mariani as he sat inside his vehicle. When asked to step out, Mariani can be heard questioning why he was pulled over before officers inform him he is under arrest.

WATCH | Body camera video shows arrest of Boulder City coach accused of misconduct

Body camera video shows arrest of Boulder City coach accused of misconduct

Police later read him the charges and placed him in the back of a patrol car. Officers also searched his vehicle before towing it from the scene.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 13, Mariani, known to players as “Coach Bubba”, is accused of a pattern of inappropriate behavior involving students.

We first told you about this incident on January 19, 2026, when we obtained a copy of Mariani's arrest report.

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Investigators say Mariani made sexual comments to players, acted inappropriately during practices, and in one instance, police say he exposed himself in a locker room.

The alleged behavior spanned more than a year, from May 2024 through November 2025, and involved multiple students, according to the report.

Police say the investigation included at least 25 forensic interviews before an arrest warrant was issued.

Mariani was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and faces multiple felony charges, including lewdness with a child and child abuse.

Court records show Mariani posted bail on Feb. 2. He is scheduled to return to court on June 2, 2026, for a preliminary hearing.