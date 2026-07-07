Driver in suspected DUI crash over Memorial Day weekend that killed 1 enters not guilty plea

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The driver in a suspected DUI crash that left one man dead and two others injured is pleading not guilty to the charges she faces.

Maria Gonsalez was wheeled into court Tuesday morning with her right leg in a brace. The 21-year-old is accused of being impaired and driving at a high rate of speed when her Ford Mustang collided with a Nissan truck driven by 49-year-old Juan Santana-Savalza, who was pronounced dead at the scene of the May 23 crash. A passenger in the Mustang suffered critical injuries.

WATCH | Channel 13 was at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning:

One dead following collision on Washington Avenue and Bruce Street

According to the arrest report, authorities smelled a "heavy odor" of an unknown alcoholic beverage on Gonsalez. Police said there was also a bottle of Don Julio tequila in "plain and open view" on the passenger side floorboard of the Mustang.

Gonsalez is facing charges related to driving under the influence and reckless driving. She is set to begin her trial on Sept. 8.