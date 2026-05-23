1 killed, 2 critically injured in suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was killed and two other people suffered life-threatening injuries after a suspected DUI crash in Las Vegas early Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash happened around 5:36 a.m. at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Bruce Street.

According to police, a Nissan truck was traveling west on Washington Avenue, approaching a "fresh" yellow traffic signal in the left turn lane. Police said the 49-year-old male driver started to make the turn onto Bruce Street before he was struck by a Ford Mustang traveling east on Washington Avenue.

According to police, the 21-year-old female driver of the Mustang was approaching a yellow traffic signal at Bruce Street in the left lane at excessive speed.

"The driver failed to decrease speed and use due care and entered the intersection at a high rate of speed as the light turned red," police said in a press release.

WATCH | Channel 13 was at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning:

One dead following collision on Washington Avenue and Bruce Street

LVMPD said the 49-year-old driver of the Nissan was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford Mustang was transported to the hospital, and her passenger was hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to police, the driver of the Ford Mustang, identified as Maria Gonzalez-Medina, showed signs of impairment. She was arrested and booked in absentia for charges related to DUI and reckless driving.

Viewer photos

Police said the 49-year-old's death marked the 48th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction so far in 2026.

"This also is another reminder that the top causal factors for fatalities within our jurisdiction are speed, impairment and fail to yield right of way," Lt. Cody Fulwiler with LVMPD told Channel 13. "The collision you see behind me is a result of all three of those."

WATCH | Lt. Fulwiler holds a press briefing at the scene of the crash:

LVMPD shares details regarding fatal collision on Washington Ave. and Bruce St.

Fulwiler said "this is not a good start" to the 100 Deadliest Days. Another person was killed in a crash on Boulder Highway on Friday, where police said speed was a factor.

"This is not acceptable," Fulwiler said. "As a community, we need to be better. Slow down. I'll say it again, slow down."

Fulwiler pleaded with the community not to drive impaired.

"These are lives that will not be here for this holiday weekend and we'll never be able to get them back," Fulwiler said.