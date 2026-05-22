1 dead, 2 hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead and two others are hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash Friday on Boulder Highway, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the collision happened near Emerald Avenue, where one person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others suffered life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD asks the public to avoid the area as it conducts its investigation.

According to RTC, all lanes are blocked. Police say road closures are expected for the next several hours.