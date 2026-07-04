Judge sets $100K bail for man accused in fatal hit-and-run that killed skateboarder in northwest valley

A judge set bail at $100,000 for the man accused of leaving the scene of a crash that killed a skateboarder in the northwest valley.

Prosecutors say Elijah Malone hit the victim, 28-year-old Ivan Aguilera, near Centennial Parkway and Shaumber Road, then drove away.

Crime Arrest report provides new details in fatal hit-and-run that killed skateboarder KTNV Staff

Investigators say surveillance video, cellphone data and damage to Malone's truck connect him to the deadly crash.

WATCH | Judge sets $100K bail in fatal hit-and-run that killed skateboarder

Judge sets $100K bail in fatal hit-and-run that killed skateboarder

Defense attorneys argued Malone did not realize he had hit a person and later tried to surrender to police.

Outside court, Ivan's family said they believe Malone knew exactly what happened.

KTNV

"I'm sure that this guy knew what happened and he took off," said Carlos Aguilera, Ivan's older brother. "He should have got off the vehicle and just simply call 911. My brother could have possibly been living."

The judge ordered high-level electronic monitoring if Malone posts bail. He is due back in court Tuesday.

KTNV

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