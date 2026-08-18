'Suspicion situation' under investigation amid reports of shots fired in downtown Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Reports of gunfire inside a downtown Las Vegas business prompted a heavy response from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m., an LVMPD spokesperson says the department received "several reports" of gunfire in the 500 block of Casino Center Drive, near Clark Avenue.
"When officers arrived, they were unable to find a victim or a scene," police stated. "This is an ongoing investigation."
In an initial release to media, the department spokesperson called it a "suspicious situation."
At the time of this report, no further details had been released. A Channel 13 crew is in the area to gather more information.
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