Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash on Oso Blanca Road, Montecito Pointe Drive

UPDATE | June 6, 11:23 a.m.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared new information about a fatal collision that happened Friday evening on Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive.

Around 2:37 p.m. that day, a witness called Metro to report a human body found on the road north of the intersection.

Upon their arrival, medical teams found that the 28-year-old man was beyond medical resuscitation.

Through evidence and a witness statement, police determined that a Ram pickup truck traveling southbound on Oso Blanca Road hit the victim, who was riding a skateboard at the time.

The victim "was projected southbound onto the east shoulder of the roadway," where police said he died from injuries related to the crash.

The driver of the Ram pickup truck did not stay at the scene. Police later located the truck, but have not identified the driver yet.

LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section continues to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at (702) 828-3595 or (702) 828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702)385-5555, or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

ORIGINAL STORY

We're learning about a traffic incident that happened Friday evening near Mountain Ridge Skatepark.

According to the RTC, a crash has blocked off all lanes on on northbound Oso Blanca Road at Montecito Pointe Drive.

Traffic cameras show taped-off roadways and police presence.

Channel 13 reached out to police to learn more. Metro shared with us that their officers had responded "to reports of a deceased person" in the area.

RTC

At this time, they've determined that a traffic collision happened in the area. Police have advised that the immediate area will be closed to the public as their Traffic Bureau Fatal Detail continues their investigation.

This is a developing story.