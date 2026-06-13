Family of skateboarder killed in northwest valley hit-and-run offers $10K reward for information

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Family and friends gathered for a vigil Friday night to remember Ivan Aguilera, a skateboarder struck and killed by a vehicle last week in the northwest valley.

WATCH | The brother of the victim spoke to Channel 13:

Vigil held for man killed in hit-and-run crash on Oso Blanca Rd., Montecito Pointe Dr.

Just after 2:30 p.m. on June 5, a person called police to report a body found on the road north of the intersection of Oso Blanca Road and Montecito Pointe Drive. Investigators said Ivan, 28, was hit by a Ram pickup truck traveling south on Osa Blanca Road.

LVMPD said the truck driver did not remain at the scene. According to police, the truck was later located, but the driver has not yet been identified.

His family held the vigil, hoping it would help bring them answers. Ivan's older brother, Carlos Aguilera Jr., is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to those answers.

"If anyone has any information on behalf of the person who killed my brother, I would give you $10,000, but I need you to testify," Carlos said. "I'm sure that he has someone out there that he told. I know that he has a family. If you can please come forward and release this information, contact the detective that is on this case, I would personally give you $10,000 to bring me some type of answers."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595 or 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersOfNV.com.

"I know that accidents happen, but it's not an accident when you hit someone and take off from the scene," Carlos said. "You have to come forward and let my family be at peace already. You would want the same thing if something happened to your family, so please come forward."

Carlos described his younger brother as a sweet, good friend who was his "right-hand man."

"Always there to support me, and just a good brother," Carlos said. "He just recently became an uncle. My son was just born on New Year's and he was super excited to become a great uncle."