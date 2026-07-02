Suspect arrested on charges related to hit-and-run that left skateboarder dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly a month, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a local skateboarder.
Elijah Malone, 26, was arrested on July 2 and was booked into the Clark County jail on hit-and-run-related charges, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
This comes after a man was found in the roadway of Oso Blanca Road near Montecito Pointe Drive on June 5.
Police told us a Ram pickup heading south on Oso Blanca hit the victim, later identified as 28-year-old Ivan Aguilera, who was riding his skateboard at the time.
Ivan was described by his older brother Carlos as a sweet, good friend, who was his "right-hand man."
"Always there to support me, and just a good brother," Carlos told us when we spoke with him at his brother's vigil. "He just recently became an uncle. My son was just born on New Year's and he was super excited to become a great uncle."
WATCH | The brother of the victim spoke to Channel 13:
This collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.
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