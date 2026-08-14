LVMPD investigating fatal battery in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE | 11:20 p.m.
We're learning that a battery under investigation by Metro police has turned fatal.
At a media briefing held by LVMPD's Lieutenant Rodriguez, Channel 13 found that police received a call for service around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday about a man who was battered in the street.
WATCH | LVMPD's full media briefing
According to Lt. Rodriguez, the victim, a man in his 60s, succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the the hospital.
The suspect, a man in his 40s, was identified by Metro police and taken into custody.
LVMPD shared that both the victim and the suspect appear to have been unhoused individuals.
This incident is still under investigation. Avoid the area.
ORIGINAL STORY
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) shared information with Channel 13 regarding an incident in downtown Las Vegas this evening.
According to LVMPD, a battery is currently under investigation near Main Street and Bridger Avenue.
Details are limited at this time, but we are seeing a taped-off roadway with emergency vehicles present.
Channel 13 is at the scene in anticipation of a media briefing Metro police are expected to hold around 11:20 p.m.
Avoid the area, and use alternate routes.
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LVMPD investigating fatal battery in downtown Las VegasAccording to LVMPD, a fatal battery is currently under investigation near Main Street and Bridger Avenue.
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