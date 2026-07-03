Arrest report provides new details in fatal hit-and-run that killed skateboarder

Channel 13 is learning more about a fatal hit-and-run we first told you about on June 5.

The collision happened on Oso Blanco Road and Montecito Pointe Drive, leaving a skateboarder — later identified as 28-year-old Ivan Aguilera — dead.

Traffic Skateboarder killed in hit-and-run crash on Oso Blanca Rd., Montecito Pointe Dr. KTNV Staff

We attended a vigil held for Aguilera on June 13. His older brother Carlos shared memories of him, including how excited he was to become an uncle to Carlos' child.

Carlos also told us that the family was offering a $10,000 reward for anyone that could provide additional details about the collision.

Local News Family of skateboarder killed in hit-and-run offers $10K reward for information KTNV Staff

On July 2, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) arrested 26-year-old Elijah Malone as a suspect connected to the crash.

In LVMPD's arrest report for Malone, we learned that a 911 call was received on June 5 around 2:37 p.m. from an individual reporting a person lying motionless by a fence. Upon the arrival of the Las Vegas Fire Department, Aguilera was found and determined to be deceased, though they did not know exactly when it occurred.

LVMPD officers later joined on scene, and were advised that Aguilera had suffered head trauma. Articles of clothing were also found on the road, as well as a broken skateboard and plastic parts of the vehicle believed to have struck Aguilera.

During the course of the investigation, LVMPD was contacted by an individual that reported a maroon Ram truck with a damaged front headlight and sideview mirror parked near the area around 10:38 p.m. on June 4. The individual shared with police that a tall, thin man was outside the truck on his phone, acting in an agitated manner.

The following day, that individual saw police presence near the corner they saw the Ram at, and believed the vehicle was connected.

Detectives found a Ram matching that description in a neighborhood less than 2 miles northwest of the crash. According to police, the truck was covered with a car tarp that was too small for the vehicle, but indicated damage underneath.

After obtaining a search warrant, they uncovered the truck, and found damage "consistent with striking a pedestrian. "Possible biological matter" was also found, with blood spatters and hair follicles embedded in the windshield.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted, and told police that his half-brother (identified as Malone) had been using the Ram for the last few months because he lacked a vehicle to take his children to school and get him to work.

The vehicle's owner said that he last spoke with Malone on June 5. Malone told him that an unknown vehicle hit the front of the truck during his shift, and left the scene.

Police then asked the vehicle's owner to contact Malone. When he did not pick up the phone, LVMPD officers left a voicemail with thier contact information.

Malone later contacted officers that afternoon, sharing that he had gone to the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC). When Metro arrived, they found Malone with his mother by the entrance of CCDC. LVMPD said that after being read his Miranda rights, Malone asked for counsel to be present, and was allowed to leave.

A USAA Special Investigations Unit member contacted LVMPD on June 8 to notify them that the photographs of the Ram's damage sent for insurance purposes were considered suspicious, leading police to contact Malone's employer.

Surveillance footage from his workplace showed him arriving to work in a different vehicle with his girlfriend at 11:01 p.m. on June 4, though he had changed his clock-in time to 9:09 p.m. that day.

Through the review of additional Nevada Department of Transportation traffic cameras, as well as a cellphone search police were able to determine Malone was the suspect involved in the hit-and-run.

According to police, Malone "failed to stop, remain at the scene, or report the collision, in violation of Nevada Revised Statute 484E.010 Duty to Stop at Scene of Crash Involving Death of Personal Injury."