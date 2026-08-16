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Las Vegas police investigating deadly stabbing in vacant lot

Police say the male was found with an apparent stab wound in a vacant lot on Hinkle Drive near Eastern Avenue.
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
KTNV
File photo of a Las Vegas police car.
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

Police say they received a report of a male stabbed in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of Hinkle Drive near Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

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