Las Vegas police investigating deadly stabbing in vacant lot

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that happened late Saturday night.
Police say they received a report of a male stabbed in a vacant lot in the 2400 block of Hinkle Drive near Eastern Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
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