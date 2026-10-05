Autopsy reveals cause of death for man who died in jail after arrest for wife's 2006 death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An autopsy report has revealed what caused the death of a Las Vegas man who was found dead in jail shortly after his arrest for the 2006 death of his wife.

The Clark County coroner's office determined David Vander Meer died by hanging, and that the death was a suicide.

Vander Meer's wife, Bernadette, died 20 years earlier in a fall from the Angels Landing trail at Zion National Park. Investigators in Washington County, Utah said they reopened the case after receiving a new tip that called into question Vander Meer's account that the fall had been an accident.

Mary Kielar reports from the courthouse after news that David Vander Meer was found dead:

Las Vegas man arrested for wife's 2006 death dies ahead of court appearance

In a partially redacted suicide note found in Vander Meer's cell after his death, the 48-year-old claimed he didn't kill his wife.

"I was naive to think that, just because I didn’t kill Bernadette, that there would be no problem with the charges. This is just calculated risk at this point. Reports of the affidavit contain small amounts of truth, but paint a picture I will probably not be able to overcome," he wrote in part.

Vander Meer, a former youth pastor, was employed as a counselor at Somerset Academy Lone Mountain at the time of his June 2026 arrest.

Documents obtained by Channel 13 contained reports of his sexual involvement with an underage girl at his former congregation. Documents alleged Vander Meer told the teen they could only be together if his wife "were not alive."

Crime How Utah investigators linked ex-youth pastor in Las Vegas to wife's 2006 death Troy Gingerich

The girl allegedly broke off the relationship the day before the Vander Meers left for their August 2006 trip to Zion National Park.

The two would later marry after the girl came of legal age, but they divorced in 2014 over accusations of infidelity.

Vander Meer was never charged with any crime related to inappropriate sexual conduct or abuse of a minor.