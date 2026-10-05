Las Vegas police investigate fatal shooting in parking lot of a business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person died after being shot in a vehicle while in the parking lot of a business Sunday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police said officers responded around 8:06 p.m. near a business in the 300 block of South Decatur Boulevard near Meadows Lane.
As they were looking for a crime scene, the victim was taken to a local hospital by another person, where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived, according to police.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.
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