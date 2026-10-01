Teenage girl arrested after shooting another teen in east Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with a shooting in east Las Vegas that injured another teenager, police say.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. near Mews Lane and Searles Avenue (off Eastern Avenue between Washington and Owens).
Police arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound. They have since shared that the victim is another teenage girl, who is hospitalized in critical condition.
Thursday afternoon, police said the shooter left the area before officers arrived. As of Friday morning, she was in custody, but has not been publicly identified because of her age.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
News of the teen's arrest comes amid the ongoing search for a suspect in shooting near Durango Casino & Resort:
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Police investigating shooting near Durango Casino and ResortPolice are investigating a shooting Wednesday night near the Durango Resort & Casino in southwest Las Vegas.
Police investigating shooting near Durango Casino & ResortPolice are investigating a shooting Wednesday night near the Durango Resort & Casino in southwest Las Vegas.