Police investigating shooting near Durango Casino & Resort

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night near the Durango Resort & Casino in southwest Las Vegas.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two males were in an argument around 10:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Durango Drive when one of them "fired off a round."
Police said they located the victim, but his condition is unknown. The suspect is at large.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.
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