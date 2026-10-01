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Police investigating shooting near Durango Casino & Resort

Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
KTNV
File photo of a Las Vegas police car.
Las Vegas police - LVMPD file photo
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night near the Durango Resort & Casino in southwest Las Vegas.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two males were in an argument around 10:45 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Durango Drive when one of them "fired off a round."

Police said they located the victim, but his condition is unknown. The suspect is at large.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.

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