Documents: Off-duty corrections officer shot amid custody dispute with ex-girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Documents obtained by Channel 13 allege an off-duty Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department corrections officer was shot amid an ongoing custody dispute with his ex-girlfriend.

Investigators allege Guadalupe Ramirez conspired with her brother, Agustin Ramirez, to orchestrate the shooting.

Guadalupe Ramirez, 48, was arrested last week in Las Vegas. Agustin Ramirez, 51, was arrested in California for attempted murder, among other charges.

Police previously said the off-duty corrections officer was shot while walking out of a business on West Cheyenne Avenue. Police shared video that showed the gunman riding through the business parking lot on an electric bicycle.

[RAW VIDEO] Gunman sought by police in shooting of LVMPD corrections officer

During the investigation, the officer's current girlfriend told police she believed Guadalupe Ramirez could be responsible for the shooting because Ramirez and her boyfriend were involved in a contentious custody dispute.

Records of that dispute showed Ramirez was previously granted a protective order against her former boyfriend, but investigators alleged Ramirez herself repeatedly violated the order by sending him text messages. The officer's girlfriend also filed at least three police reports alleging she was being harassed and stalked online by Ramirez, investigators noted.

When investigators got a search warrant for Ramirez's phone, they allege they found a photo album labeled "Pieces of S—" containing photos and social media screenshots of the officer and his new girlfriend. A note on her phone titled "whore's plate" also listed the new girlfriend's license plate number, police wrote.

Surveillance footage and license plate recognition cameras led investigators to believe Agustin Ramirez was the one who fired shots in the direction of the officer, his girlfriend and her son on Sept. 21. They also allege Agustin had access to the electric bike through his mother and her boyfriend, and that the bike was found at their residence in Bakersfield, Calif.

Guadalupe allegedly told her mother Agustin had committed the shooting, court documents state.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries, but is expected to recover.

Guadalupe Ramirez was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for three counts of attempted murder, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, and five counts of discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle or structure.

A warrant was issued for the arrest of Agustin Ramirez on similar charges. He is expected to be extradited to Las Vegas.