2 suspects arrested in shooting of off-duty Las Vegas corrections officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two suspects were arrested Monday in the shooting of an off-duty corrections officer last week, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Guadalupe Ramirez, 48, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Agustin Ramirez, 51, was arrested in California and is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

Both are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder and five counts of discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure. Agustin Ramirez also faces an additional charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The arrests come shortly after police released pictures and video, which show a person in dark clothing, with a dark face covering and hat, riding an electric bicycle.

WATCH | Video provided by Las Vegas police:

[RAW VIDEO] Gunman sought by police in shooting of LVMPD corrections officer

The shooting happened Sept. 21 in the 7600 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Buffalo Drive.

Officers responding to the shooting, reported at 8:43 p.m., found the officer suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said previously. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and was said to be in "stable" condition.

Police said the officer was walking out of a business when the suspect rode past him on a black electric bicycle, "produced a firearm, and fired several rounds" in the officer's direction.

"The male then fled the area on the electric bicycle prior to officers arriving," police said.