Developing: Shooting investigation underway on Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting is under investigation in North Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.

The city's police department confirmed officers responded to the 2500 block of Ellis Street at approximately 2:03 p.m. That's in the area of Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

Police did not immediately release any information about victims, arrest, or injuries.

"This remains an active and ongoing investigation," said Officer Robert Vaquera, the North Las Vegas Police Department's public information officer. "No additional information is available for release at this time."

Vaquera added the department will provide additional information "as the investigation allows."