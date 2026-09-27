Police search for suspect in deadly stabbing outside bar in Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly stabbing outside a bar in the Arts District early Saturday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the parking lot of the business in the 70 block of West Imperial Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the parking lot, suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said the victim was escorted out of the business after he was involved in a verbal altercation with another man inside. Another argument took place outside before the victim was eventually stabbed. The suspect left the area before police arrived.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. If you'd like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.
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