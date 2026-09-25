Person stabbed at Vanderpump Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was injured after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.
According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Vanderpump Hotel.
Investigators said it was the result of a domestic disturbance and the victim has minor injuries.
There is no threat to the public at this time.
Channel 13 has reached out to learn more information.
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