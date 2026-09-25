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Person stabbed at Vanderpump Hotel on Las Vegas Strip

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Cromwell / Vanderpump Hotel
John Locher/AP
People walk behind the soon-to-be The Vanderpump Hotel, formerly The Cromwell, beside the Flamingo hotel-casino along the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, April 30, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Cromwell / Vanderpump Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least one person was injured after a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened just before 6 a.m. at the Vanderpump Hotel.

Investigators said it was the result of a domestic disturbance and the victim has minor injuries.

There is no threat to the public at this time.

Channel 13 has reached out to learn more information.

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