HENDERSON, Nv. — Just as one barricade wrapped up overnight in Las Vegas, police have declared another one, this time involving Henderson Police.
Not much is known about this latest incident.
We're told Henderson's SWAT team was serving a search warrant at a North Las Vegas home near Craig and Lamb.
One individual reportedly refused to surrender and has since barricaded themselves inside the residence.
KTNV has a crew at the scene.
Henderson Police in standoff with subject barricaded inside home
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
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Henderson Police in standoff with subject barricaded inside homeJust as one barricade wrapped up overnight in Las Vegas, police have declared another one, this time in Henderson.
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